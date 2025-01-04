USC Trojans face the Michigan Wolverines on 4-game win streak

Michigan Wolverines (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Michigan Wolverines (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC seeks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Trojans take on Michigan.

The Trojans have gone 8-2 in home games. USC scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Wolverines have gone 2-0 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is fourth in the Big Ten with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Danny Wolf averaging 10.2.

USC averages 76.4 points, 9.8 more per game than the 66.6 Michigan allows. Michigan has shot at a 51.2% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The Trojans and Wolverines face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Claude is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Trojans.

Nimari Burnett averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.