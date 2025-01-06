Trio leads Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to 97-83 victory over New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Garry Clark, Isaac Williams and Jordan Roberts all scored 14 to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Garry Clark, Isaac Williams and Jordan Roberts all scored 14 to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat New Orleans 97-83 on Monday night.

Clark added seven rebounds for the Islanders (10-6, 3-1 Southland Conference). Williams had eight assists. Roberts was 2 for 4 from 3-point range.

Theo Grant had 25 points to lead the Privateers (2-13, 0-4), who have lost nine in a row. James White added 24 points and four assists. Cedquavious Hunter finished with 18 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.