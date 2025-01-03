Sow leads Saint Peter’s against Quinnipiac after 25-point showing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-5, 0-2 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-5, 0-2 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on Quinnipiac after Mouhamed Sow scored 25 points in Saint Peter’s 72-64 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Peacocks are 2-1 on their home court. Saint Peter’s ranks third in the MAAC in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Stephon Roberts leads the Peacocks with 7.2 boards.

The Bobcats are 2-0 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Saint Peter’s scores 71.9 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 73.9 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 71.4 points per game, 4.8 more than the 66.6 Saint Peter’s gives up to opponents.

The Peacocks and Bobcats meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Randolph is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Peacocks.

Savion Lewis is averaging 5.7 points, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

