Simpkins scores 26 as Elon downs Monmouth 83-71

ELON, N.C. (AP) — TJ Simpkins helped lead Elon past Monmouth on Thursday night with 26 points off of the bench in an 83-71 win.

Simpkins shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 13 from the line for the Phoenix (14-6, 5-2 Coastal Athletic Association). TK Simpkins shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Nick Dorn shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Hawks (5-15, 3-4) were led in scoring by Abdi Bashir Jr., who finished with 22 points and four assists. Jack Collins added 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals for Monmouth. Cornelius Robinson Jr. finished with nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Elon hosts Charleston (SC) and Monmouth plays William & Mary on the road.

