Saint Louis visits Davidson following Dunn’s 32-point performance

Saint Louis Billikens (7-13, 1-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-9, 5-2 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Louis Billikens (7-13, 1-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-9, 5-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces Saint Louis after Charlise Dunn scored 32 points in Davidson’s 81-73 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Wildcats are 7-1 in home games. Davidson ranks seventh in the A-10 with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Issy Morgan averaging 7.0.

The Billikens are 1-6 in conference play. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tierra Simon averaging 6.8.

Davidson’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis scores 8.2 more points per game (69.5) than Davidson gives up (61.3).

The Wildcats and Billikens match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Wildcats. Mallorie Haines is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Peyton Kennedy is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Billikens. Mia Bergstrom is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.