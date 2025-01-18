Richards scores 19, McNeese knocks off Lamar 75-64

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — DJ Richards scored 19 points as McNeese beat Lamar 75-64 on Saturday night. Richards shot…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — DJ Richards scored 19 points as McNeese beat Lamar 75-64 on Saturday night.

Richards shot 5 for 10 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (13-5, 7-0 Southland Conference). Brandon Murray scored 14 points, going 5 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Quadir Copeland shot 4 of 7 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points. It was the eighth victory in a row for the Cowboys.

The Cardinals (9-9, 4-3) were led by Alexis Marmolejos, who recorded 20 points. Andrew Holifield added 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Lamar. Cody Pennebaker had 10 points.

Both teams next play Monday. McNeese hosts SFA and Lamar takes on Nicholls State on the road.

