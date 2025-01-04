Rice wins 68-55 over Charlotte

HOUSTON (AP) — Kellen Amos’ 12 points helped Rice defeat Charlotte 68-55 on Saturday. Amos also contributed five rebounds for…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kellen Amos’ 12 points helped Rice defeat Charlotte 68-55 on Saturday.

Amos also contributed five rebounds for the Owls (11-4, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Trae Broadnax scored 10 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added seven rebounds. Jimmy Oladokun Jr. finished witheight points, while adding nine rebounds and Andrew Akuchie scored eight.

Nik Graves led the 49ers (7-8, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Rice visits North Texas and Charlotte hosts Florida Atlantic.

