Porter scores 15 as Middle Tennessee beats Western Kentucky 71-57

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jestin Porter scored 15 points as Middle Tennessee beat Western Kentucky 71-57 on Saturday night.

Porter had three steals for the Blue Raiders (13-5, 4-1 Conference USA). Camryn Weston scored 14 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the free-throw line. Jlynn Counter had 13 points and went 6 of 11 from the field.

Don McHenry led the way for the Hilltoppers (11-7, 2-3) with 16 points. Julius Thedford added 10 points for Western Kentucky. Khristian Lander also had nine points.

Weston scored 10 points in the first half and Middle Tennessee went into halftime trailing 28-27. Middle Tennessee used an 11-1 second-half run to erase a four-point deficit and take the lead at 43-37 about 6 1/2 minutes into the second half before finishing off the victory. Porter scored nine second-half points.

