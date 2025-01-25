Pennsylvania faces Columbia following Roberts’ 21-point showing

Columbia Lions (11-5, 0-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-11, 1-2 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Columbia Lions (11-5, 0-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-11, 1-2 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Columbia after Ethan Roberts scored 21 points in Pennsylvania’s 82-67 victory over the Harvard Crimson.

The Quakers have gone 3-4 at home. Pennsylvania has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 0-3 in Ivy League play. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 5.9.

Pennsylvania scores 65.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 72.1 Columbia allows. Columbia averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Pennsylvania allows.

The Quakers and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Quakers. Michael Zanoni is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 18.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.