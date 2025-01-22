Penn State visits Hallock and No. 21 Michigan State

Penn State Lady Lions (10-9, 1-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday,…

Penn State Lady Lions (10-9, 1-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Michigan State hosts Penn State after Theryn Hallock scored 26 points in Michigan State’s 86-68 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Spartans have gone 9-0 in home games. Michigan State leads the Big Ten with 17.8 fast break points.

The Lady Lions have gone 1-7 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Michigan State makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Penn State has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Ayrault is scoring 16.2 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Spartans. Hallock is averaging 13.2 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Alli Campbell is averaging 9.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lady Lions. Gabby Elliott is averaging 15.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 11.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Lady Lions: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

