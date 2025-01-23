Northeastern wins 70-61 against Drexel

BOSTON (AP) — Rashad King had 19 points in Northeastern’s 70-61 victory over Drexel on Thursday night. King added seven…

BOSTON (AP) — Rashad King had 19 points in Northeastern’s 70-61 victory over Drexel on Thursday night.

King added seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Huskies (11-9, 3-4 Coastal Athletic Association). JB Frankel shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Youri Fritz had 13 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Dragons (11-9, 3-4) were led by Yame Butler, who recorded 17 points and seven rebounds. Kobe Magee added 11 points and eight rebounds for Drexel. Victor Panov finished with 11 points.

Northeastern entered halftime up 32-26. Frankel paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. King scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Northeastern to a nine-point victory.

Up next for Northeastern is a matchup Monday with Towson at home. Drexel hosts Delaware on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

