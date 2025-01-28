No. 14 Maryland visits Penn State following Murray’s 21-point game

Penn State faces No. 14 Maryland after Moriah Murray scored 21 points in Penn State's 77-73 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Maryland Terrapins (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-11, 1-9 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

The Lady Lions are 7-5 in home games. Penn State is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

The Terrapins are 6-3 in Big Ten play. Maryland ranks third in the Big Ten with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Christina Dalce averaging 8.8.

Penn State scores 73.3 points, 7.7 more per game than the 65.6 Maryland gives up. Maryland has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Lady Lions and Terrapins face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gracie Merkle is averaging 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Lady Lions. Gabby Elliott is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylene Smikle is averaging 17.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Terrapins. Shyanne Sellers is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

