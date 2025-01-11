McNeese defeats Nicholls State 80-71

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Javohn Garcia scored 25 points as McNeese beat Nicholls State 80-71 on Saturday night. Garcia…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Javohn Garcia scored 25 points as McNeese beat Nicholls State 80-71 on Saturday night.

Garcia shot 6 of 12 from the field and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (11-5, 5-0 Southland Conference). Quadir Copeland scored 14 points while going 5 of 14 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. T’Johnn Brown shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Cowboys.

Robert Brown III finished with 16 points for the Colonels (9-7, 3-2). Byron Ireland added 14 points and two steals for Nicholls State. Jamal West finished with 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. McNeese visits Houston Christian and Nicholls State travels to play Incarnate Word.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.