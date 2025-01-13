Matt Rogers, Elijah Stephens both score 19 to lead American University over Loyola Maryland 73-54

Matt Rogers and Elijah Stephens scored 19 points apiece to lead American University to a 73-54 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Matt Rogers and Elijah Stephens scored 19 points apiece to lead American University to a 73-54 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night.

Rogers shot 8 for 16, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (9-9, 3-2 Patriot League). Stephens made 8 of 12 with three 3-pointers and added five assists. Matt Mayock hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Jordan Stiemke finished with 11 points to lead the Greyhounds (7-9, 2-3). Milos Ilic added nine points and Veljko Ilic scored eight.

American took the lead with 18:47 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 39-19 at halftime, with Rogers racking up 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.