Mashburn leads Temple against North Texas after 32-point outing

Temple Owls (12-6, 4-1 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (13-4, 4-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -9; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces North Texas after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 32 points in Temple’s 80-77 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Mean Green are 9-0 in home games. North Texas has an 11-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Owls are 4-1 against AAC opponents. Temple scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

North Texas makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Temple has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Mean Green and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is averaging 14.1 points for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 14.5 points and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Quante Berry is averaging 9.8 points for the Owls. Mashburn is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

