Luis has 20 in St. John’s 70-62 victory over Butler

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Luis had 20 points in St. John’s 70-62 win over Butler on Saturday.

Luis also had 11 rebounds and four steals for the Red Storm (12-3, 3-1 Big East Conference). Zuby Ejiofor added 14 points while going 4 of 7 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds. Deivon Smith had 13 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

The Bulldogs (7-8, 0-4) were led in scoring by Pierre Brooks, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Patrick McCaffery added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Butler. Jahmyl Telfort finished with 11 points and three steals.

The Bulldogs have lost seventh straight.

Luis scored eight points in the first half and St. John’s went into halftime trailing 29-25. St. John’s used a 16-2 second-half run to come back from a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 45-38 with 13:31 left in the half before finishing off the victory.

St. John’s next game is Tuesday against Xavier on the road. Butler visits Providence on Wednesday.

