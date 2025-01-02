Lovejoy scores 32 as Detroit Mercy takes down Robert Morris 78-76 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Orlando Lovejoy’s 32 points led Detroit Mercy past Robert Morris 78-76 in overtime on Thursday night. Lovejoy…

DETROIT (AP) — Orlando Lovejoy’s 32 points led Detroit Mercy past Robert Morris 78-76 in overtime on Thursday night.

Lovejoy also contributed nine rebounds for the Titans (6-10, 2-3 Horizon League). Emmanuel Kuac shot 4 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Legend Geeter finished 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Titans snapped a five-game skid.

The Colonials (9-6, 1-3) were led by Kam Woods and Amarion Dickerson with 20 points apiece. Josh Omojafo finished with 13 points.

