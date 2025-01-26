Lorient scores 17, North Texas takes down Florida Atlantic 77-64

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Brenen Lorient scored 17 points off of the bench to help lead North Texas past Florida…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Brenen Lorient scored 17 points off of the bench to help lead North Texas past Florida Atlantic 77-64 on Sunday.

Lorient shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Mean Green (15-4, 6-1 American Athletic Conference). Atin Wright scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Moulaye Sissoko shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Kaleb Glenn led the way for the Owls (10-10, 3-4) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Baba Miller added 11 points and seven rebounds for Florida Atlantic. Tre Carroll had 10 points and six rebounds.

Wright scored eight points in the first half and North Texas went into halftime trailing 34-27. North Texas used a 7-0 second-half run to come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 53-48 with 10:12 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Lorient scored 12 second-half points.

