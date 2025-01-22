Lincoln Ball hits game-winning shot as American gets past Lehigh 68-67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Jones led American with 14 points and Lincoln Ball sank a game-winning jumper from the free-throw…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Jones led American with 14 points and Lincoln Ball sank a game-winning jumper from the free-throw line just before the buzzer as the Eagles defeated Lehigh 68-67 on Wednesday night.

Jones shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (11-9, 5-2 Patriot League). Eric Michaels scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor. Matt Rogers had 12 points and shot 2 for 5 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Mountain Hawks (6-12, 1-6) were led by Tyler Whitney-Sidney and Nasir Whitlock with 19 points apiece.

American went into the half ahead of Lehigh 32-29. Michaels scored nine points in the half. Jones scored seven second-half points for American.

Both teams play Saturday. American hosts Colgate and Lehigh plays Lafayette at home.

