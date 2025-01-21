Lafayette plays Loyola (MD) on 4-game home slide

The Leopards are 2-6 on their home court. Lafayette is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-10, 1-5 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-13, 1-5 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays Loyola (MD) looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Leopards are 2-6 on their home court. Lafayette is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Greyhounds are 1-5 in conference play. Loyola (MD) ranks seventh in the Patriot allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Lafayette is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD)’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

The Leopards and Greyhounds match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Leopards.

Laura Salmeron is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Greyhounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

