Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Kameron Hobbs scores 40…

Kameron Hobbs scores 40 as Morgan State takes down North Carolina Central 102-98 in double overtime

The Associated Press

January 7, 2025, 7:52 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kameron Hobbs scored 40 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12.2 seconds left in double overtime, and Morgan State beat North Carolina Central 102-98 on Tuesday night.

NCCU ended the first overtime on Isaac Parson’s 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left to tie it at 88-all.

Hobbs was 13 of 24 from the field and 11 of 13 at the free-throw line for the Bears (7-11, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Will Thomas had 29 points and 10 rebounds while going 8 of 12 and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line. Ahmarie Simpkins finished 7 of 14 from the floor to finish with 15 points.

The Eagles (7-12, 0-2) were led in scoring by Perry Smith Jr. and Parson with 19 points apiece. Smith also had 12 rebounds. Jaqai Murray recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up