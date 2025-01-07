Kameron Hobbs scores 40 as Morgan State takes down North Carolina Central 102-98 in double overtime

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kameron Hobbs scored 40 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12.2 seconds left in double overtime, and…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kameron Hobbs scored 40 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12.2 seconds left in double overtime, and Morgan State beat North Carolina Central 102-98 on Tuesday night.

NCCU ended the first overtime on Isaac Parson’s 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left to tie it at 88-all.

Hobbs was 13 of 24 from the field and 11 of 13 at the free-throw line for the Bears (7-11, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Will Thomas had 29 points and 10 rebounds while going 8 of 12 and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line. Ahmarie Simpkins finished 7 of 14 from the floor to finish with 15 points.

The Eagles (7-12, 0-2) were led in scoring by Perry Smith Jr. and Parson with 19 points apiece. Smith also had 12 rebounds. Jaqai Murray recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

