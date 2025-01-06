Julian Mackey scores 22 to lead Houston Christian over Stephen F. Austin 83-73

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Julian Mackey scored 22 points and Houston Christian beat Stephen F. Austin 83-73 on Monday night.…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Julian Mackey scored 22 points and Houston Christian beat Stephen F. Austin 83-73 on Monday night.

Mackey shot 7 for 13 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Huskies (5-10, 2-2 Southland Conference). Elijah Brooks totaled 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Bryson Dawkins scored 12.

Keon Thompson led the Lumberjacks (7-8, 0-4) with 19 points and Dominic Pangonis scored 17. Chrishawn Christmas had nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

