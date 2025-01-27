Jordan Pyke scores 15 to guide Incarnate Word to 74-58 victory over New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Pyke scored 15 points as Incarnate Word beat New Orleans 74-58 on Monday night, ending…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Pyke scored 15 points as Incarnate Word beat New Orleans 74-58 on Monday night, ending a six-game losing streak.

Pyke also added eight rebounds for the Cardinals (10-11, 3-7 Southland Conference). Dylan Hayman totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jayden Williams scored 14 on 7-for-8 shooting.

James White led the Privateers (4-17, 2-8) with 15 points and three steals. Jah Short added 13 points and six assists. Michael Thomas pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.