Jones and No. 2 Iowa State host West Virginia

Iowa State Cyclones (15-1, 6-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (12-4, 4-2 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5…

Iowa State Cyclones (15-1, 6-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (12-4, 4-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Iowa State visits West Virginia after Curtis Jones scored 25 points in Iowa State’s 74-57 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-1 in home games. West Virginia ranks fourth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 64.3 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Cyclones are 6-0 in Big 12 play. Iowa State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

West Virginia averages 73.2 points, 7.9 more per game than the 65.3 Iowa State gives up. Iowa State has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Cyclones match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mountaineers.

Keshon Gilbert is averaging 15.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Cyclones.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 84.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

