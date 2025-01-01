John Buggs III scores 33, makes 10 3-pointers and East Tennessee State beats VMI 84-69

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — John Buggs III scored a career-high 33 points and made 10 of East Tennessee State’s…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — John Buggs III scored a career-high 33 points and made 10 of East Tennessee State’s program-record 17 3-pointers as the Buccaneers beat VMI 84-69 on Wednesday.

Buggs connected on 10 of his 16 3-point attempts for the Buccaneers (8-6, 1-0 Southern Conference) to finish one shy of Patrick Good’s school-record 11 makes.

Jaden Seymour recorded the third triple-double in ETSU’s program history with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Quimari Peterson had 12 points.

Rickey Bradley, Jr. finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Keydets (6-8, 0-1). Linus Holmstrom also scored 14 points. TJ Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Led by 13 points from Seymour before the break, East Tennessee State entered halftime tied with VMI 38-38. East Tennessee State took the lead for what would be the final time on Peterson’s 3-pointer with 17:02 left.

