Jamille Reynolds scores 22 as South Florida defeats Wichita State 91-72

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jamille Reynolds scored 22 points and South Florida beat Wichita State 91-72 on Monday night.

Reynolds also contributed 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulls (9-6, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Jayden Reid added 17 points, five assists and three steals. Kobe Knox hit three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Xavier Bell led the Shockers (10-5, 0-2) with 19 points. Corey Washington added 15 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Quincy Ballard pitched in with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

South Florida took the lead with 19:43 left in the first half and did not give it up. Reynolds led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 48-30 at the break. South Florida pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

