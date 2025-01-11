Jamal Mashburn Jr. scores 24 to lead Temple to 73-70 victory over Rice

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points to help Temple hold off Rice 73-70 on Saturday. Mashburn shot…

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points to help Temple hold off Rice 73-70 on Saturday.

Mashburn shot 8 for 23 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for Temple’s Owls (10-6, 2-1 American Athletic Conference). Quante Berry and Babatunde Durodola both scored 11.

Andrew Akuchie led the way for the Rice Owls (11-6, 2-2) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Trae Broadnax added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Alem Huseinovic had 11 points and three steals.

Temple went into the half leading Rice 35-31. Mashburn put up 13 points in the half. Mashburn led Temple with 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

