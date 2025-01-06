Jakevion Buckley scores 25 to lead Southeast Louisiana over UT Rio Grande Valley 79-75

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Jakevion Buckley scored 25 points as Southeast Louisiana beat UT Rio Grande Valley 79-75 on Monday…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Jakevion Buckley scored 25 points as Southeast Louisiana beat UT Rio Grande Valley 79-75 on Monday night.

Buckley added three steals for the Lions (7-8, 1-3 Southland Conference). Jeremy Elyzee scored 16 points, going 7 of 10 from the field. Sam Hines Jr. finished 6 of 13 from the floor and scored 14.

The Vaqueros (10-5, 2-2) were led by Cliff Davis with 14 points. K.T. Raimey added 13 points. Hasan Abdul-Hakim finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. The Vaqueros saw a five-game win streak end.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.