Isaac Williams scores 23 points as Texas A&M-CC downs SE Louisiana 80-71

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Isaac Williams scored 23 points as Texas A&M-CC beat SE Louisiana 80-71 on Saturday night. Williams…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Isaac Williams scored 23 points as Texas A&M-CC beat SE Louisiana 80-71 on Saturday night.

Williams also contributed five rebounds for the Islanders (9-6, 2-1 Southland Conference). Garry Clark scored 15 points while going 6 of 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added 16 rebounds. Owen Dease shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Lions (6-8, 0-3) were led in scoring by Jeremy Elyzee, who finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. SE Louisiana also got 17 points and two steals from Jakevion Buckley. Sam Hines Jr. also had 15 points.

Both teams next play Monday. Texas A&M-CC visits New Orleans and SE Louisiana plays UT Rio Grande Valley at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.