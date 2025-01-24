Hargress’ 20 lead UC Riverside over UC Irvine 84-80 in OT

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress scored 20 points as UC Riverside beat UC Irvine 84-80 in overtime on Thursday.…

Hargress added six rebounds and eight assists for the Highlanders (12-8, 5-3 Big West Conference). Kaleb Smith scored 13 points while going 6 of 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Jack Whitbourn shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Myles Che led the Anteaters (17-3, 7-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Bent Leuchten added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Devin Tillis finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Anteaters.

The two teams play Saturday. UC Riverside visits CSU Bakersfield and UC Irvine hosts Hawaii.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

