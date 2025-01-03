Fruster’s 29 lead Eastern Illinois over Lindenwood 78-74 in OT

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Fruster had 29 points in Eastern Illinois’ 78-74 overtime win against Lindenwood on Thursday night.…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Fruster had 29 points in Eastern Illinois’ 78-74 overtime win against Lindenwood on Thursday night.

Fruster also added five rebounds for the Panthers (5-8, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Artese Stapleton added 16 points while going 5 of 9 and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds. Kooper Jacobi went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Lions (6-8, 1-2) were led in scoring by Markeith Browning II, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Anias Futrell added 18 points and two steals for Lindenwood. Jadis Jones had 10 points and two blocks.

