Freeman puts up 18 in UIC’s 80-63 victory against Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Tyem Freeman had 18 points in UIC’s 80-63 win over Missouri State on Tuesday night.

Freeman also had five rebounds for the Flames (11-5, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Filip Skobalj shot 6 for 6, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Ahmad Henderson II had 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Bears (7-9, 0-5) were led in scoring by Zaxton King, who finished with 17 points. Missouri State also got 10 points from Michael Osei-Bonsu.

Freeman led UIC in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 36-27 at the break. Skobalj scored a team-high 14 points after the break.

