Elon visits William & Mary following Sallman’s 20-point game

Elon Phoenix (6-6, 0-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (4-8, 1-0 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces Elon after Jana Sallman scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 71-52 win against the Hampton Pirates.

The Tribe have gone 2-1 in home games. William & Mary gives up 66.3 points and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Phoenix are 0-1 against CAA opponents. Elon has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

William & Mary’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Elon allows. Elon averages 61.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 66.3 William & Mary gives up.

The Tribe and Phoenix match up Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento is shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 12.5 points.

Raven Preston is averaging 12.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 56.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

