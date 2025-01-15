Eastern Michigan hosts Watson and Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (13-2, 2-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-13, 0-4 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (13-2, 2-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-13, 0-4 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Eastern Michigan after Chellia Watson scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 78-56 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 1-6 at home. Eastern Michigan averages 17.5 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulls are 2-2 against conference opponents. Buffalo averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 18.6 points per game.

Eastern Michigan averages 60.2 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 58.8 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo’s 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (49.8%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Amalia is averaging 9.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Eagles.

Terah Harness is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 10.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.