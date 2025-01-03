Doty steps up in 2nd OT as Siena beats Manhattan 103-95

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Doty hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored nine points in the second overtime as…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Doty hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored nine points in the second overtime as Siena pulled away to earn a 103-95 win over Manhattan on Friday night.

Siena’s Major Freeman hit a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime and Manhattan’s Jaden Winston’s layup with 10 seconds left in the first overtime tied the game at 87-87.

Freeman finished with 24 points and had seven rebounds for the Saints (7-7, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justice Shoats added 24 points while going 9 of 21 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while they also had nine assists. Peter Carey had 21 points and shot 8 of 12 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Doty finished with a double-double, posting 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Devin Dinkins finished with 26 points for the Jaspers (6-6, 1-2). Will Sydnor added 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Manhattan. Masiah Gilyard also recorded 17 points.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Siena hosts Iona and Manhattan travels to play Rider.

