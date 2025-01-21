Dayton defeats Duquesne 82-62

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Enoch Cheeks had 23 points in Dayton’s 82-62 win against Duquesne on Tuesday night. Cheeks also added…

Cheeks also added six rebounds and four steals for the Flyers (13-6, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Amael L’Etang scored 16 points, going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line. Javon Bennett shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Dukes (9-10, 4-2) were led by Tre Dinkins, who posted 14 points and four assists.

Dayton led 44-25 at halftime, with Cheeks racking up 14 points. L’Etang led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Dayton’s next game is Friday against Saint Joseph’s at home. Duquesne visits Fordham on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

