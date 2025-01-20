Davis has 23, Long Island University beats Mercyhurst 72-63 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis’ 23 points helped Long Island University defeat Mercyhurst 72-63 in overtime on Monday for…

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis’ 23 points helped Long Island University defeat Mercyhurst 72-63 in overtime on Monday for its sixth victory in a row.

Davis added nine assists and three steals for the Sharks (10-11, 6-0 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller added 20 points while going 7 of 15 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) while he also had 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Jeff Planutis led the Lakers (8-13, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Aidan Reichert added 15 points and four steals, and Bernie Blunt also recorded 13 points.

Planutis tied it at 59-all with 1:10 left after making two free throws and neither team scored again the rest of regulation.

The teams both play Friday. LIU visits Saint Francis (Pa.) and Mercyhurst hosts Wagner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

