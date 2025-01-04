Corbett leads Hofstra against Delaware after 26-point outing

Hofstra Pride (6-6, 1-0 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-8, 0-1 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hofstra Pride (6-6, 1-0 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-8, 0-1 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Delaware after LaNae’ Corbett scored 26 points in Hofstra’s 75-67 win over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-2 in home games. Delaware ranks sixth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Pride are 1-0 in CAA play. Hofstra is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Delaware is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Delaware has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Cousins is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Chloe Sterling is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Pride.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

