Chase Hunter scores 25 and Clemson beats Florida State 77-57

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 25 points, including five of Clemson’s 13 3-pointers, and the Tigers defeated Florida State 77-57 on Saturday.

The Tigers made all five of their shots in the first four minutes of the second half and their 13-2 run stretched a seven-point halftime lead to 18 points at 49-31.

Jerry Deng made a layup and a 3-pointer and Malique Ewin hit two free throws to get FSU within 58-47 near the nine-minute mark but the Seminoles scored only two points in the next four minutes. By that time Clemson was ahead by 18 points again and the Tigers allowed only eight points in the final seven minutes.

Jaeden Zackery finished with 15 points and Chauncey Wiggins scored 12 for Clemson (13-4, 5-1 ACC), which bounced back after losing to Louisville 74-64 earlier in the week. Clemson is tied with Louisville one game behind first-place Duke (6-0) in the ACC.

The Tigers shot 48% overall and made 13 of 28 3-pointers.

Ewin had 15 points and nine rebounds for Florida State (11-5, 2-3). Jamir Watkins and Deng scored 11 each. The Seminoles shot 43% overall and made 4 of 16 3s.

The Tigers made 7 of their first 10 3-point tries and led 27-19 with 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half. However, Clemson cooled off and finished 7 of 15 on 3-pointers for the half. Hunter and Zackery scored 10 points each and the Tigers led 36-29 at halftime.

Clemson plays at Georgia Tech on Tuesday and Florida State hosts Pitt on Wednesday.

