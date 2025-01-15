Cam Carter scores 27 points, LSU holds off Arkansas for 78-74 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 27 points and LSU beat Arkansas 78-74 on Tuesday night. LSU’s Jordan…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 27 points and LSU beat Arkansas 78-74 on Tuesday night.

LSU’s Jordan Sears made a pair of free throws to end the scoring with 21 seconds left. Arkansas missed its next two shots and had its last shot blocked.

Carter was 7 of 15 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and all 10 of his free-throw attempts. Sears also hit three 3s and finished with 17 points on 5-of-13 shooting for LSU (12-5, 1-3, Southeastern Conference).

Boogie Fland scored 19 points to lead five in double-figure scoring for Arkansas (11-6, 0-4). Adou Thiero scored 13 points and Jonas Aidoo added 12, and the pair each grabbed 10 rebounds.

Carter scored nine points during a 23-7 run to give LSU a 66-57 lead with 4:50 to play. Fland answered with eight points that included a pair of 3s to pull Arkansas to 68-65 with 3:29 left. Carter scored four points in a 7-4 surge to push the advantage to seven points, 76-69, with 46 seconds to go.

Trevon Brazile hit a 3-pointer and Thiero added two free throws for Arkansas before Sears sealed it.

LSU shot 22 of 55 (40%) overall and made 26 of 28 (93%) from the free-throw line. Arkansas was 27-of-69 (39%) shooting and 11 of 13 from the line.

LSU plays at No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Arkansas will look to end a four-game skid with a road game against Missouri on Saturday.

