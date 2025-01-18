Caleb Zurliene scores 21 off bench to help Campbell defeat Monmouth 81-58

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Zurliene scored 21 points off the bench to lead Campbell over Monmouth 81-58 on…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Zurliene scored 21 points off the bench to lead Campbell over Monmouth 81-58 on Saturday.

Zurliene shot 7 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Fighting Camels (8-11, 3-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Jasin Sinani had 14 points and Colby Duggan scored 11.

The Hawks (5-14, 3-3) were led by Madison Durr with 18 points. Abdi Bashir Jr. added 14 points. Cornelius Robinson Jr. finished with seven points and six rebounds.

Campbell took a 23-22 lead in the first half with a 10-0 run. Zurliene paced their team in scoring with 11 first-half points as the two sides entered the locker room at halftime tied at 27. A 9-0 run in the second half turned a one-point deficit into an eight-point lead for Campbell. Sinani led the way with 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

