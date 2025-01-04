Bubu Benjamin scores 21 to lead Tarleton State over UT Arlington 77-74

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bubu Benjamin scored 21 points to lead Tarleton State over UT Arlington 77-74 on Saturday night.…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bubu Benjamin scored 21 points to lead Tarleton State over UT Arlington 77-74 on Saturday night.

Benjamin went 8 of 16 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Texans (6-10, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Dantwan Grimes totaled 18 points and three steals. Grimes made two free throws with 3 seconds left to help Tarleton hold on. Chris Mpaka scored 10.

The Mavericks (7-8, 0-1) were led by Brody Robinson with 21 points. Jaden Wells added 15 points and Raysean Seamster contributed 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

