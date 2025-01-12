Live Radio
Bryan Etumnu scores 21 to lead Merrimack to 69-62 victory over Manhattan

The Associated Press

January 12, 2025, 4:02 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Bryan Etumnu scored 21 points to lead Merrimack to a 69-62 victory over Manhattan on Sunday.

Etumnu also had three steals and three blocks for the Warriors (8-8, 5-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Adam Clark added 15 points, nine assists and three steals. Matt Becht scored 13.

Masiah Gilyard and Wesley Robinson both scored 14 to lead the Jaspers (7-8, 2-4). Gilyard added nine rebounds and four steals, while Robinson snagged seven rebounds. Will Sydnor had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

