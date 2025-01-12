Bryan Etumnu scores 21 to lead Merrimack to 69-62 victory over Manhattan

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Bryan Etumnu scored 21 points to lead Merrimack to a 69-62 victory over Manhattan on…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Bryan Etumnu scored 21 points to lead Merrimack to a 69-62 victory over Manhattan on Sunday.

Etumnu also had three steals and three blocks for the Warriors (8-8, 5-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Adam Clark added 15 points, nine assists and three steals. Matt Becht scored 13.

Masiah Gilyard and Wesley Robinson both scored 14 to lead the Jaspers (7-8, 2-4). Gilyard added nine rebounds and four steals, while Robinson snagged seven rebounds. Will Sydnor had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

