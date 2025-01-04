Brownell scores 23 as Samford defeats Western Carolina 88-69

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jaden Brownell had 23 points in Samford’s 88-69 win over Western Carolina on Saturday night. Brownell…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jaden Brownell had 23 points in Samford’s 88-69 win over Western Carolina on Saturday night.

Brownell shot 8 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 Southern Conference). Trey Fort shot 6 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Larry Olayinka finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Bernard Pelote led the way for the Catamounts (4-9, 0-2) with 22 points. Cord Stansberry added 11 points and two steals for Western Carolina. CJ Hyland also had 10 points and two steals.

Samford’s next game is Thursday against VMI at home, and Western Carolina visits Wofford on Wednesday.

