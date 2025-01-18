Bradley scores 29 and VMI defeats The Citadel 75-70

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rickey Bradley, Jr. had 29 points in VMI’s 75-70 win against The Citadel on Saturday. Bradley…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rickey Bradley, Jr. had 29 points in VMI’s 75-70 win against The Citadel on Saturday.

Bradley added five rebounds for the Keydets (8-11, 2-4 Southern Conference). Augustinas Kiudulas scored 13 points and added five rebounds. TJ Johnson had 11 points.

Colby McAllister finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs (5-12, 0-6). Brody Fox added 18 points and six assists for The Citadel. Christian Moore finished with 16 points and four assists. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Bulldogs.

Bradley led VMI with 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.