Bettiol scores 15, Abilene Christian takes down Tarleton State 67-56

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 15 points in Abilene Christian’s 67-56 win over Tarleton State on Thursday night.…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 15 points in Abilene Christian’s 67-56 win over Tarleton State on Thursday night.

Bettiol shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (9-11, 1-4 Western Athletic Conference). Bradyn Hubbard scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Quion Williams had 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. The win snapped a six-game slide for the Wildcats.

Dantwan Grimes finished with 14 points for the Texans (8-13, 3-3). Bubu Benjamin and Jordan Mizell put up 10 points apiece.

Abilene Christian’s next game is Saturday against UT Arlington at home. Tarleton State hosts Utah Tech on Jan. 30.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.