Bashir scores 31, Monmouth defeats Stony Brook 78-56 in CAA opener

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 31 points as Monmouth beat Stony Brook 78-56 on Thursday night to open Coastal Athletic Conference play.

Bashir went 12 of 18 from the field (7 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Hawks (3-11, 1-0). Jack Collins added nine points while finishing 3 of 5 from the floor while they also had seven rebounds. Cornelius Robinson Jr. and Dok Muordar both had eight points.

The Seawolves (4-10, 0-1) were led by Joseph Octave, who recorded 15 points. Nick Woodard added 12 points for Stony Brook.

Monmouth took the lead with 13:01 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Bashir led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 37-25 at the break. Bashir scored 20 points in the second half to help lead the way as Monmouth went on to secure a victory, outscoring Stony Brook by 10 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Monmouth visits Delaware and Stony Brook hosts William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

