Anglin scores 12 off the bench, Rice beats Tulsa 70-64 to open AAC

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Denver Anglin’s 12 points off of the bench helped Rice to a 70-64 victory against Tulsa on Wednesday night to open American Athletic Conference play.

Anglin went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Owls (10-4, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). Trae Broadnax scored 11 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the line and added eight rebounds. Kellen Amos shot 4 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Dwon Odom finished with 18 points for the Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-1). Tyshawn Archie added 16 points and two steals for Tulsa. Keaston Willis also recorded 11 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Rice hosts Charlotte and Tulsa visits UAB.

