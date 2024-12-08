Wood’s 23 lead Murray State over Southeast Missouri State 73-53

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jacobi Wood had 23 points in Murray State’s 73-53 victory against Southeast Missouri State on Sunday…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jacobi Wood had 23 points in Murray State’s 73-53 victory against Southeast Missouri State on Sunday night.

Wood also added nine rebounds for the Racers (6-2, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Nick Ellington added 15 points while going 6 of 8 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds and three steals. Terence Harcum had 12 points and shot 4 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Brendan Terry led the Redhawks (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Southeast Missouri State also got 12 points from Tedrick Washington Jr.. Rob Martin finished with eight points and five assists.

Murray State got a team-high eight points across the first half from Ellington, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 33-33. Wood scored 20 points in the second half to help lead the way as Murray State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Southeast Missouri State by 20 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.