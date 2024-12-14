Wood and Murray State host Western Kentucky

Murray State Racers (6-2, 1-0 MVC) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Murray State Racers (6-2, 1-0 MVC) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Western Kentucky after Jacobi Wood scored 23 points in Murray State’s 73-53 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Hilltoppers are 5-1 on their home court. Western Kentucky is eighth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Racers are 1-1 on the road. Murray State has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.

Western Kentucky averages 80.7 points, 17.6 more per game than the 63.1 Murray State allows. Murray State scores 6.7 more points per game (79.8) than Western Kentucky gives up (73.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Hilltoppers.

Wood is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Racers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

